The federal government on Monday said it is seeking to recoup the costs of investigating and cleaning up groundwater contamination at a superfund site in Nassau County from two businesses that allegedly disposed hazardous chemicals there decades ago.

The companies — IMC Eastern Corporation and Island Transportation Corporation — were among entities that polluted 11 public water supply wells in Hicksville, the Village of Westbury, and the Town of Hempstead, according to a civil complaint filed against the companies on Monday in federal court by the office of Richard P. Donoghue, the United States Attorney in Brooklyn. Both businesses operated out of Westbury.

“Today’s filing serves as a warning to those who pollute our environment but refuse to take financial responsibility for their actions,” Donoghue said in a news release.

The federal government alleged that IMC, which once manufactured and sold motors and air movers at 570 Main Street, and Island Transportation, which once washed and repaired its trucks and refueled them with gasoline at 299 Main Street. The companies used chemicals that included trichloroethylene, a common industrial degreaser used by machine shops and dry cleaners that is also a potential carcinogen.

The complaint did not specify the amount of money the government is seeking to recover from IMC, formerly known as IMC Magnetics Corporation, and Island Transportation, and a spokesman for Donoghue declined to say how much.

Island Transportation did not immediately comment and efforts to reach IMC were unsuccessful.