LI's Jimmy Ma skates to "Turn Down for What"

A Long Island figure skater who shook things up at this year’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships with his hip-hop routine has the internet abuzz.

Jimmy Ma, 22, of Great Neck, is going viral for his performance to “Turn Down for What” by Lil Jon and DJ Snake.

In a video viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Ma takes to the ice dressed in all black. He opens his routine to the heavy bass of the DJ Snake medley, elegantly twirling around the rink. About two minutes into his performance, Ma leaps into the air just as Lil Jon blares “turn down for what,” to the cheers of the crowd.

Did you ever think you'd live to see a day when someone would skate to Turn Down For What? #USChamps18 pic.twitter.com/OaXsIMzC28 — Molly Lamping Fleck (@mollyfleck) January 5, 2018 I have no interest in figure skating--wait--some dude just skated to "Turn Down for What?" I gotta watch this — Charlie Simmons (@CoolAssCharlie) January 5, 2018 I will never stop watching jimmy ma figure skate to turn down for what — Kasey Breda (@kaseybreda) January 6, 2018

Ma told USA Today Sports immediately after his routine Jan. 4, he was just trying to get the crowd “hyped.”

“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told the publication. “The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

Ma placed 11th in the short program and unfortunately will not qualify to compete in the Winter Olympics held this year in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But Ma’s performance has a lot of people excited. Sports Illustrated, BuzzFeed, NBC Sports and several other publications have written about Ma’s unorthodox song choice and people won’t stop talking about it online.

The Pyeongchang Olympics will be the first to feature figure skaters performing to music with lyrics, with organizers hoping it will help draw younger fans to the sport. Ma took full advantage of the rule change, though in a subsequent performance Saturday he took a more traditional route — skating to a classical piece by Rachmaninoff.

“It does take [some bravery], but I want to keep pushing the bar on that,” Ma told USA Today Sports. “Now I’ve got people who aren’t figure skating fans talking and saying ‘hey, this little Asian guy is skating to hip-hop.’”