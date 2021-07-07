TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Latest TikTok hopefuls: 'Our Filipino Grandma' ... and Nassau CE Laura Curran

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran presented a citation

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran presented a citation honoring Leonora Sangalang and Jeffrey Juarez, the grandma-grandson duo from East Meadow behind the viral social media sensation “Our Filipino Grandma.” Credit: Johnny Milano

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Will County Executive Laura Curran go viral on TikTok and Instagram with @ourfilipinograndma?

Leonora "Nora" Sangalang — a grandmother of six and star of the accounts, which have nearly 1 million followers globally — was honored with a citation Wednesday afternoon from Curran in the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building’s ceremonial chamber. So was her grandson, Jeffrey Juarez, mastermind of the social media sensation.

But there was also the matter of making the forthcoming video, stage-managed and directed by Juarez, who instructed the women to pose in various configurations.

"Mean! Mean!" Juarez said gamely.

Sangalang and Curran complied, as they did when he suggested putting their hands on their chins, first facing each other, then forward.

Juarez, 25, began making such videos after being furloughed from his job as a financial analyst at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Sangalang, 78, happened to be a character in several of them — and they became the most popular. So he made her the star.

The videos show the matriarch around the family’s East Meadow home, dancing, working in the kitchen, partaking in the latest TikTok challenge. She even lobs pickup lines. (Sample: "I thought 'happiness' starts with an 'h.' But mine … starts with 'u.'")

On Wednesday, she said: "I could never imagine that I will be here today, and I never knew — never in my life — that I would be doing this."

"An international star!" Curran said.

The grandmother and grandson were presented with citations for "relatable, feel-good digital content spreading a simple message of love & positivity," and Curran told Sangalang, 78: "My mom, she's your age, and she's also incredibly funny, so maybe I need to think about doing something with my own mother."

Juarez interjected: "You need a manager, you let us know."

And, what will the video starring Curran and Sangalang show? As of 7 p.m., Juarez said, he was still figuring that out.

With Johnny Milano

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Nassau top stories

Combat veteran Phoebe Ervin, of New Hyde Park,
Combat veteran receives another support dog
William H. Pauley III, a federal judge in
Judge William H. Pauley III dies; sentenced ex-Trump lawyer
PSEG Long Island crew work on a utility
PSEG says it's ready for Elsa; not all are convinced
Sea Cliff Mayor Elena Villafane says the village
Sea Cliff completes purchase of utility's waterfront property
Irene Duszkiewicz, Hempstead Library director, says the library
LI libraries say they plan to keep, expand free outside Wi-Fi zones
Nassau County officials advise against swimming at North
Nassau advises against swimming at six beaches after rainfall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?