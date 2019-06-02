TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Film studio proposed in Port Washington North

A film studio is proposed at the old

A film studio is proposed at the old Publishers Clearing House property on Channel Drive. Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

The developer of Bethpage’s Grumman Studios is proposing to convert a vacant building in Port Washington North into a film studio, touting the project would bring in high-paying jobs and create revenue for businesses in the village.

The single-story structure is one of two empty office buildings on a 13-acre commercial complex on Channel Drive that Parviz Farahzad, an East Setauket-based developer, bought from Publishers Clearing House in 2014.

Farahzad developed Grumman Studios in 2007, a 460,000-square-foot complex with eight soundstages in what was once the assembly plant for the Apollo Lunar Module.

“Since I own and operate Grumman Studios, this is an ideal location for another studio on Long Island,” Farahzad said in a phone interview Thursday, citing the size of the site, its proximity to New York City and short distance to the train station as advantages of running a successful studio.

The developer calls the proposed 100,000-square-foot facility the sister studio of Grumman and said the operation would bring economic benefits to the community.

Farahzad said he plans to demolish the ceiling, take out the columns and build the new studio within the footprint of the one-story building. The space would be divided into six separate units and leased out to production companies to make films, TV series and commercials, he said.

“For studios, you need the space,” Farahzad said, noting production crews need the space to accommodate equipment and shooting needs.

No specific plans have been made for the other vacant building.

Port Washington North Mayor Bob Weitzner said the village board has some concerns about Farahzad's plan to build the studio with parts that could go as tall as 65 feet, surpassing the village’s 25 feet height limit. 

Alex Badalamenti, president of Patchogue-based bld architecture, presented the idea on Farahzad’s behalf in front of the village board last week and said they are working on shaping the building and using landscaping to mitigate the height impact.

Weitzner said he’s excited about a film studio coming to Port Washington North, but said the village will let the process play out, including hosting community meetings.

“Putting a professional, state-of-the-art studio in our village is exciting for the entire village and the entire community,” he said. “We are not rushing by any stretch the process of approval.”

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Patricia Holman helps organize Downtown Sounds in Glen Fundraising saves Glen Cove fireworks, concerts
Parking meters along Bay Shore's Main Street, pictured Bay Shore business group petitions to eliminate meters
Michael Robinson, seen at Central Islip Recreation Village Suffolk vote on limiting questions about criminal history
Members of the State Assembly debate legislation on New reality, new tactics for NY GOP -- even (gulp) dining together
This Eastport property includes a Craftsman-style main house LI BOGO home lists for $529,000
A Babylon "zombie house" seen on May 31. Village zombie house registry nets $125K in fees
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search