Two propane tanks ruptured in an East Meadow house fire Thursday night that also damaged a neighboring home’s siding and left one resident with a minor burn to their hand, Nassau police said.

No other injuries were reported after the blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. on 7th Street, police said in a statement.

The resident with the burned hand was taken to a local hospital to be treated, the police said.

The cause of the fire, which was put out by East Meadow and North Bellmore firefighters, is being investigated.