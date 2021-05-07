TODAY'S PAPER
Propane tanks burst, one person hurt in East Meadow fire, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two propane tanks ruptured in an East Meadow house fire Thursday night that also damaged a neighboring home’s siding and left one resident with a minor burn to their hand, Nassau police said.

No other injuries were reported after the blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. on 7th Street, police said in a statement.

The resident with the burned hand was taken to a local hospital to be treated, the police said.

The cause of the fire, which was put out by East Meadow and North Bellmore firefighters, is being investigated.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

