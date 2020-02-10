One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling an attic fire that damaged a home in Atlantic Beach Sunday night, officials said.

The fire at the Bay Boulevard home was reported at 9:22 p.m., Nassau fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters from Long Beach and six other departments responded to the scene under the direction of Long Beach chief Rick DiGiacomo, bringing the blaze under control in about an hour.

One Long Beach firefighter suffered an ankle injury and minor burns and was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, officials said. His condition was not immediately known Monday.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and said an investigation determined it an accidental electrical fire and not suspicious.