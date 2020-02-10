TODAY'S PAPER
Firefighter injured in Atlantic Beach blaze, officials say

Officials from Long Beach and six other departments

Officials from Long Beach and six other departments responded to a fire in Atlantic Beach Sunday night. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling an attic fire that damaged a home in Atlantic Beach Sunday night, officials said.

The fire at  the Bay Boulevard home was reported at 9:22 p.m., Nassau fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters from Long Beach and six other departments responded to the scene under the direction of Long Beach chief Rick DiGiacomo, bringing the blaze under control in about an hour.

One Long Beach firefighter suffered an ankle injury and minor burns and was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, officials said. His condition was not immediately known Monday.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and said an investigation determined it an accidental electrical fire and not suspicious.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

