A late-night blaze in East Meadow tore through a strip of commercial buildings, damaging at least four businesses, officials said.

The fire occurred at 11:12 p.m. on Carman Avenue near Stewart Avenue and appears to have originated inside Every Day Laundromat, according to James Hickman, Nassau's assistant chief fire marshal.

Several businesses on the strip, including B & G Deli, a Ralph's Italian Ices shop and Miss Beauty Nails and Spa, also suffered fire damage.

All of the businesses were closed and no was inside the shops at the time of the blaze, fire and police officials said.

Hickman said the blaze is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Efforts to reach the businesses Wednesday were not successful.