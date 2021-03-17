TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Long Island Nassau

At least four East Meadow businesses damaged in late-night fire, officials say

Firefighters in front of a row of stores

Firefighters in front of a row of stores on Carman Avenue in Westbury, where a fire broke out Tuesday night.  Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Robert Brodsky and Joan Gralla robert.brodsky@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A late-night blaze in East Meadow tore through a strip of commercial buildings, damaging at least four businesses, officials said.

The fire occurred at 11:12 p.m. on Carman Avenue near Stewart Avenue and appears to have originated inside Every Day Laundromat, according to James Hickman, Nassau's assistant chief fire marshal.

Several businesses on the strip, including B & G Deli, a Ralph's Italian Ices shop and Miss Beauty Nails and Spa, also suffered fire damage.

All of the businesses were closed and no was inside the shops at the time of the blaze, fire and police officials said.

Hickman said the blaze is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Efforts to reach the businesses Wednesday were not successful.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

