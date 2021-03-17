A late-night blaze in Westbury tore through a commercial building on Tuesday, seriously damaging at least three businesses, officials said.

The fire occurred on Carman Avenue near Stewart Avenue. No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported at around 11:12 p.m., fire and police officials said.

Photographs show a nail spa, an ice cream shop, a deli and a laundromat were affected.

Nassau County's fire marshal is expected to probe the blaze.

No further details were immediately issued.