Fire that damaged Floral Park businesses not suspicious, official says

The storefront blaze that damaged 10 businesses and a private residence Sunday in Floral Park began in a kitchen area of the Park Place Restaurant and is not considered suspicious, the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office said Monday.

Meanwhile, the Village of Floral Park has pledged to work hand-in-hand with affected business owners to do whatever possible to help moving forward, but stressed that there is a process that will shape what happens next — beginning with assessments by village building inspectors, as well as insurance adjusters and the building owner and business owners to determine whether or not they chose to rebuild. Or can rebuild.

"The village is absolutely committed to working with these businesses," Village Administrator Gerard M. Bambrick said, saying of the fire: "It's a tragedy."

Bambrick said village officials were at the fire scene on Covert Avenue Sunday and had already pledged their commitment to the business community, calling the affected businesses "an important part of the village."

A GoFundMe page called "Covert Avenue Strong" had already raised more than $16,700 in pledges from more than 240 donors as of 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said Monday that the investigation has so far been unable to determine a definitive cause of the fire, which severely damaged or destroyed six of the businesses. He said investigators have were unable to determine the exact cause "due to the collapse of the kitchen" area at the Park Place and said the fire appears to have spread quickly through the cockloft area of the building housing the six most-severely damage businesses. Uttaro said the four other business and the residence damaged escaped more severe damage due to a firewall that slowed the spread of any fire.

That, he said, and the herculean efforts by responding firefighters from 23 departments, following the initial call at 6:32 a.m. of a fire at Park Place Restaurant, located at 41 Covert Ave. Uttaro said it took firefighters more than four hours to bring the fire under control — and said some firefighters were on-scene more than eight hours.

Two firefighters from the New Hyde Park Fire Department were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for exhaustion and an elevated heart rate.

An Elmont firefighter suffered exhaustion, as well.

The inferno devastated a busy and beloved hub that was central to the communities of Floral Park, Franklin Square, and Stewart Manor.

The damage plunged owners in the Covert Avenue storefront already struggling to recover during the coronavirus pandemic into further heartbreak.

Paul Capoziello, who has owned Capo Ristorante with his wife, Ingrid, since 2009, said Sunday that he had been trying to rebuild the business after revenues dried up during the coronavirus shutdown.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow. We went through COVID, helping the hospitals," he said. " … We’ll have to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and rebuild."

Capoziello said his restaurant celebrated its 11th anniversary over the summer. Capo had changed its menu to attract new customers, adding lobster rolls during the summer.

"We were coming out of it really well at this point," he said.

Capoziello said he got a call early Sunday after the fire began ripping through the corridor. He was there by about 7 a.m. At first, his restaurant was "untouched." But the fire then "moved through the roof, once they opened up the roof to get oxygen there … eventually it was engulfed."

He said other businesses nearby had to shut down as the pandemic took its toll.

"We’re all friendly," Capoziello said. "The restaurants work together in synchrony."

The Nassau County Fire Marshal Investigators office and the Nassau County Police Department's Arson and Bomb Squad units are investigating. Village building inspectors will make a final determination on the fate of the structures.

"The fire department was met with a well-advanced fire on arrival, and due to old construction, spread rapidly to the adjoining" sites, Uttaro said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran wrote on Twitter: "My heart breaks for the small businesses along Covert Avenue … that were devastated by today’s fire."

She thanked the county fire marshal service "and all of our brave volunteer fire departments and first responders across Nassau for coming together to bring the flames under control."

On Twitter, Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin described a "heartbreaking morning in Floral Park as many restaurant and shop owners along Covert Avenue found their businesses and livelihoods destroyed by a devastating fire."