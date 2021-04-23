TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Three seriously hurt in Glen Cove house fire, Nassau fire official says

Three people were rescued from a house fire

Three people were rescued from a house fire on Raymond Street in Glen Cove Friday morning, according to a Nassau County fire official. Credit: Newsday/David Trotman-Wilkins

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Three people were trapped and seriously injured in a house fire that took 10 departments to bring under control Friday morning in Glen Cove, fire officials said.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the fire on Raymond Street was reported in a 911 call at 9:10 a.m. and said responding Glen Cove firefighters and police officers rescued three people amid thick smoke conditions.

A second alarm was issued about 25 to 30 minutes after the first, with an additional nine fire departments responding under the direction of Glen Cove Chief Marvin Tate, Uttaro said.

One person was airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with serious burns, while a second seriously-injured victim was transported to the same hospital via ambulance, Uttaro said. He said a third victim was taken by ambulance to Glen Cove Hospital with serious injuries.

Uttaro said it took more than 50 firefighters about one hour to bring the fire under control.

Fire Marshal investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, which Uttaro said is undetermined at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

