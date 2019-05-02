TODAY'S PAPER
One person seriously injured in Hicksville house fire, officials say

Police at the scene of a Hicksville house

Police at the scene of a Hicksville house fire that left a resident with serious injuries on Thursday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A house fire in Hicksville has left one resident with serious injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on Ketcham Avenue, said Michael Uttaro, the Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

The victim was removed from the home by firefighters and taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Uttaro said.

Several fire departments have responded to the scene, including crews from Hicksville, Bethpage and Syosset, officials said.

With Ellen Yan

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

