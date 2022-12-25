Farmingdale house fire leaves three occupants hospitalized with smoke inhalation, Nassau police say

A fire Saturday morning left three occupants of a Farmingdale home hospitalized with smoke inhalation, Nassau police said.

Officers from Nassau's Eighth Precinct responded at 7 a.m. to reports of fire at a home on West Oak Street on Christmas Eve, police said in a statement.

When they arrived, officers found flames coming from the second floor of the home, according to Nassau's Arson Bomb Squad.

The South Farmingdale and Bethpage fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze, authorities said.

Three occupants of the home were evacuated and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries including smoke inhalation and a minor cut.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal, which is investigating the blaze, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.