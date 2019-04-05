TODAY'S PAPER
Woman burns face in Long Beach kitchen fire, officials say

The Long Beach Fire Department at an apartment

The Long Beach Fire Department at an apartment complex where a kitchen fire burned a woman's face on Friday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Long Beach woman suffered minor facial burns Friday as she tried to extinguish a fire in her kitchen apartment, fire officials said.

The fire, which was contained to the stove, broke out shortly before 10 a.m. in an apartment at  West Broadway, said Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins.

The resident, Kemins said, suffered first-degree burns when she attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment. 

The fire is not considered suspicious but is being investigated by the Nassau Fire Marshal's Office, Kemins said.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

