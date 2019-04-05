A Long Beach woman suffered minor facial burns Friday as she tried to extinguish a fire in her kitchen apartment, fire officials said.

The fire, which was contained to the stove, broke out shortly before 10 a.m. in an apartment at West Broadway, said Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins.

The resident, Kemins said, suffered first-degree burns when she attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment.

The fire is not considered suspicious but is being investigated by the Nassau Fire Marshal's Office, Kemins said.