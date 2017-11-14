An early morning fire caused significant damage to a home in Massapequa on Tuesday, with two vehicles and a boat lost in the blaze, though residents escaped without injury, fire officials said. Police said the fire on Gloucester Road was reported in a 911 call at 1:18 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Massapequa and neighboring Seaford responded to the scene.

“The garage was fully involved and it was working its way up to the attic,” Massapequa Fire Chief Regis Beneville told News 12 Long Island at the scene. He said the Nassau County fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze.

The home is south of Lagoon Boulevard.

Additional information was not immediately available.