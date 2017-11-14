This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Massapequa house fire damages vehicles and boat, officials say

The Massapequa Fire Department responds to a fire

The Massapequa Fire Department responds to a fire that damaged a house and vehicles in Massapequa early Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.  Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
An early morning fire caused significant damage to a home in Massapequa on Tuesday, with two vehicles and a boat lost in the blaze, though residents escaped without injury, fire officials said. Police said the fire on Gloucester Road was reported in a 911 call at 1:18 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Massapequa and neighboring Seaford responded to the scene.

“The garage was fully involved and it was working its way up to the attic,” Massapequa Fire Chief Regis Beneville told News 12 Long Island at the scene. He said the Nassau County fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze.

The home is south of Lagoon Boulevard.

Additional information was not immediately available.

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
