A Nassau County police officer rescued an elderly woman from a fire in Mineola Saturday night, police said, and was later treated for smoke inhalation.

Police Officer Andrew Martone pulled a 97-year-old woman who was trapped in her apartment out of the building on Linocoln Ave. shortly after 6 p.m., police said.

Officers had responded to a 911 call about the fire and discovered the woman in the apartment adjacent to the fire as residents were being evacuated amid thick black smoke, police said in a news release.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, including Martone who was treated at an area hospital and released, police said. Two residents were treated at the scene and a third resident, 67, was treated at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not considered suspicious, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

