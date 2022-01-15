About a dozen residents were displaced Friday night after a commercial building with four apartments on the second floor caught fire in Mineola as temperatures dipped below freezing, a fire official said.

No one was injured, said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro and Nassau County police.

Mineola firefighters responded to the fire at the building, which has first-floor stores, on East Second Street near Senate Street, Uttaro said. A total of 125 firefighters from 22 fire departments eventually came to the scene, he said.

The fire was under investigation, Uttaro said.