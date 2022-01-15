Firefighters battled a blaze at a downtown Mineola building on Saturday evening, the same site where a fire erupted Friday evening that displaced nearly a dozen residents.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal James Hickman told Newsday that crews received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday that a second fire was blazing at a mixed-use building on Second Street near Senate Street. Fire crews knocked out a fire in the same building Friday evening.

"The fire had some good headway," Hickman said. "It was intense, but not as bad as [Friday] night. "

It's unclear if the original fire reignited to cause the Saturday blaze, Hickman said. Investigators are looking into the possibility. The building's roof collapsed due to the flames, the assistant chief said.

An estimated 120 firefighters from 13 departments battled the fire in cold temperatures Saturday night for about an hour and 20 minutes, Hickman said.

No injuries were reported.

There were also no injuries reported in Friday night's fire in the building which has stores on the first floor and four apartments on the second floor.