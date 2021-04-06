TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

13 families displaced in early-morning fire in Roosevelt, Nassau police say

Firefighters from Roosevelt, Freeport, South Hempstead and Uniondale,

Firefighters from Roosevelt, Freeport, South Hempstead and Uniondale, along with 10 other local departments, responded to battle a blaze on Nassau Road in Roosevelt early Tuesday morning, Nassau police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

An apartment fire in Roosevelt early Tuesday morning left 13 families temporarily homeless, Nassau police said.

Officers, responding to a 911 call, helped about 15 people escape the flames engulfing the back of the upstairs section of a building on Nassau Road around 1 a.m. Another 10 to 15 residents were evacuated from nearby homes, police said.

All residents escaped the fire. No injuries were reported, police said.

The displaced families are being aided by the Red Cross, police said.

Arson investigators are probing what caused the blaze, which was extinguished by firefighters from Roosevelt, Freeport, South Hempstead and Uniondale, along with 10 other local departments, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Mark Lesko announces key federal prosecutor appointments
A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 With those 16 and older now eligible, state urges COVID-19 vaccinations
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli speaks at State: Long Beach, Valley Stream, Island Park under fiscal stress
Waylyn Hobbs was sworn in as mayor outside Hempstead Village mayor sworn in, presses for more vaccines
New York State Attorney General Letitia James at Tire inflation self-serve company agrees to pay NY $4.25M
Nassau County police investigate at the scene of Police: 2 killed in LIE crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?