An apartment fire in Roosevelt early Tuesday morning left 13 families temporarily homeless, Nassau police said.

Officers, responding to a 911 call, helped about 15 people escape the flames engulfing the back of the upstairs section of a building on Nassau Road around 1 a.m. Another 10 to 15 residents were evacuated from nearby homes, police said.

All residents escaped the fire. No injuries were reported, police said.

The displaced families are being aided by the Red Cross, police said.

Arson investigators are probing what caused the blaze, which was extinguished by firefighters from Roosevelt, Freeport, South Hempstead and Uniondale, along with 10 other local departments, the police said.