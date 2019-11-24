A small electrical fire broke out inside Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

East Meadow Fire Department responded to the second floor around 5:20 a.m., a fire official said, and found a fire caused by an electrical wire in the ceiling in one of the rooms.

No one was injured or evacuated, the fire official said.

The fire occurred in an unoccupied X-ray room, away from patients, NUMC spokesman Todd Shapiro said.