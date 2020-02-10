TODAY'S PAPER
Fire displaces 21 residents in New Cassel apartment building, officials say

An accidental electrical fire at a New Cassel

An accidental electrical fire at a New Cassel apartment building displaced 21 residents Sunday evening, Nassau County fire officials said. Credit: Kevin Imm

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An accidental electrical fire  displaced 21 residents in an apartment building in New Cassel Sunday evening, Nassau County fire officials said.

The fire at 1120 Broadway was reported in an alarm received at 8:12 p.m.

Firefighters from Westbury, Carle Place, Hicksville and Jericho all responded under the direction of Westbury fire chief Ken Gass and brought the blaze under control within an hour, officials said.

There were no reported injuries and officials said the Red Cross responded to the scene to help provide temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said an investigation revealed the fire was accidental and the result of an electrical fire in an exterior wall.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

