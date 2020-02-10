An accidental electrical fire displaced 21 residents in an apartment building in New Cassel Sunday evening, Nassau County fire officials said.

The fire at 1120 Broadway was reported in an alarm received at 8:12 p.m.

Firefighters from Westbury, Carle Place, Hicksville and Jericho all responded under the direction of Westbury fire chief Ken Gass and brought the blaze under control within an hour, officials said.

There were no reported injuries and officials said the Red Cross responded to the scene to help provide temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said an investigation revealed the fire was accidental and the result of an electrical fire in an exterior wall.