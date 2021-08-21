Wantagh firefighters extinguished a small fire Saturday night near the stage of the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

The electrical fire started about 8:45 p.m. in front of the stage during the Tunnel to Tower Foundation's "Never Forget Concert" to commemorate first responders to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Officials believe the fire may have started after water from a high tide reached the stage and shorted electrical equipment.

The fire was put out before firefighters arrived and firefighters confirmed the concert was safe to resume after about 45 minutes.