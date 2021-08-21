TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Small fire breaks out during concert at Jones Beach Theater

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Wantagh firefighters extinguished a small fire Saturday night near the stage of the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

The electrical fire started about 8:45 p.m. in front of the stage during the Tunnel to Tower Foundation's "Never Forget Concert" to commemorate first responders to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Officials believe the fire may have started after water from a high tide reached the stage and shorted electrical equipment.

The fire was put out before firefighters arrived and firefighters confirmed the concert was safe to resume after about 45 minutes.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Nassau top stories

Be prepared: Contacts you need to know in
Storm preparedness: Phone numbers you need
Drive thru COVID-19 testing is done at ProHealth
New COVID cases on LI top 900 for third time in week
An LIRR conductor wears a mask as he
Union chairman: LIRR crew harassed while enforcing mask mandate
Henri expected to make landfall in Suffolk as a hurricane, National Weather Service says
A truck makes its way through a flooded
Wettest July on record for NY, forecasters say, as they look at weather to come
A PSEG Long Island lineman demonstrates how a
PSEG warns outages from weekend storm could last 7-10 days
Didn’t find what you were looking for?