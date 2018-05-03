Three people were hurt in a Stewart Manor fire that took about 80 firefighters to put out Wednesday night, authorities said.

The blaze destroyed an Argyle Road home where the rooms and garage were stuffed with furniture, clothes and other items, helping the fire spread fast, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

The home’s residents, a man and a woman in their 50s, were able to get out by themselves but were taken to the Nassau University Medical Center to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, Uttaro said.

A firefighter who also had minor injuries was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, he said. The firefighter’s injuries and department were not immediately known.

The blaze started just before 8:15 p.m., Uttaro said, and an inferno greeted the first firefighters at the scene. Nine departments, led by Stewart Manor, put the blaze under control about 9:30 p.m. and fire investigators were still at the house to determine the cause as midnight approached.

“We’re actually still investigating and digging the house out,” Uttaro said. “It’s probably going to take a while to get to the root cause. Right now, it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.”

The town building department will have to determine whether the house should be razed.

“The house is destroyed,” Uttaro said. “It’s probably going to have to be knocked down.”

Stewart Manor fire chiefs were still at the scene late Wednesday and could not be immediately reached.