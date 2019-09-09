Firefighters battle storefront blaze in Syosset 

Firefighters from a handful of Nassau County departments were battling an early-morning fire in a row of storefront businesses in Syosset Monday, Nassau County police and fire officials said. An MTA spokeswoman said the fire was not affecting service at the nearby Long Island Rail Road station.

The fire in a row of storefront businesses on Ira Road was reported in a 911 call at 7:17 a.m., police said. Police and fire officials said the initial call listed the origin site as a business called Mathnasium. Subsequent callers reported fire in adjacent businesses, officials said, including a Chinese restaurant.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Nassau Fire Marshal's Office division supervisor James Hickman said firefighters from Syosset, East Norwich, Oyster Bay, Westbury, Bethpage and North Massapequa were among the departments that had responded to the scene, which is across from another shopping center and close to the intersection with Jackson Avenue — one block from the LIRR station. Police said Ira Road was closed between Jackson Avenue and Miller Boulevard.