Uniondale Avenue closed for fire, Nassau officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A fire in Uniondale forced the closure of Uniondale Avenue south of Front Street early Thursday, Nassau County police and fire officials said.

The fire, in a row of strip stores between Midwood Street and Webster Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 5:25 a.m., police said.

Uniondale Avenue was closed to provide access for responding firefighters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was unclear how long the road would remain closed.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

