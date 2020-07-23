A fire in Uniondale forced the closure of Uniondale Avenue south of Front Street early Thursday, Nassau County police and fire officials said.

The fire, in a row of strip stores between Midwood Street and Webster Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 5:25 a.m., police said.

Uniondale Avenue was closed to provide access for responding firefighters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It was unclear how long the road would remain closed.