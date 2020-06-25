Glen Cove firefighters, officials and residents remembered the late Gilbert Tanaka, the first Asian American to serve in the volunteer department, at a ceremony Thursday on School Street.

Tanaka, who died on June 5 at age 78, was a member of the department for 52 years, joining in 1968 when he was in his 20s. He was its treasurer for 27 years and was also a captain.

Three fire trucks pulled up to the Regency at Glen Cove, an assisted living facility where Tanaka had spent nearly four years at the end of his life, Thursday morning.

“He was a true American who fought through adversity to get here and he was proud to be part of this community,” Capt. Sang-Jin Bae said during the ceremony. Bae said Tanaka’s family had lost everything during World War II when they were forced into internment camps for Japanese-Americans.

“His family worked and built it back up,” Bae said.

Tanaka loved plants and ran a commercial greenhouse in Glen Cove, according to an obituary posted on the Glen Head-based Whitting Funeral Home.

About 50 people — firefighters, elected officials and workers at the facility — stood outside the Regency as residents of the facility looked on from windows inside.

A Regency spokeswoman said the cause of death was not COVID-19 but said she did not have additional details.

Mayor Timothy Tenke said Tanaka “brought a lot of class to the fire department because he was always a gentleman,” adding that he’d welcome anyone who wanted to serve in the fire department for 50 years.

“We are so proud of him as a city to give that much of his life,” Tenke said.

Former chief William Basdavanos said Tanaka’s bookkeeping was always “right on the money” and personally he “never had a bad word for anybody.”

Beth Evans, administrator of the Regency, said Tanaka was known by staff for “his smile that lit up a room” and for his kindness.

Tanaka also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

At the end of the ceremony, former chief Vincent Martinez, who said Tanaka had pushed him to ”step up” and run for chief years earlier, carried an American flag across a fire truck ladder and installed it above the Regency entrance as the national anthem played over a loudspeaker.