Fourth of July fireworks returning to Jones Beach, Cuomo says

Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Jones Beach for the 2021 holiday celebration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again," Cuomo said in a news release.

At Jones Beach State Park, the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m., the release said.

