Fourth of July fireworks returning to Jones Beach, Cuomo says

The Fourth of July fireworks fill the sky

The Fourth of July fireworks fill the sky over Jones Beach in 2019. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Staff
Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Jones Beach for the 2021 holiday celebration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again," Cuomo said in a news release.

At Jones Beach State Park, the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m., the release said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

