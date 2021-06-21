TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Fourth of July fireworks returning to Jones Beach, Cuomo says

The Fourth of July fireworks fill the sky

The Fourth of July fireworks fill the sky over Jones Beach in 2019. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Jones Beach for the 2021 holiday celebration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again," Cuomo said in a news release.

At Jones Beach State Park, the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m., the release said. WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast music during the presentation. The show is included in the regular price of park admission.

The state Parks Department canceled the annual fireworks event last year as amid coronavirus pandemic concerns that made it unfeasible to welcome the large crowds that typically watch the displays.

George Gorman, regional director of Long Island state parks, predicted a crowd of 100,000 will attend. In 2019, the park was filled to its 200,000 capacity for the show, Gorman said at the time.

In a statement Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran applauded the return of the fireworks display.

"Jones Beach July 4th fireworks are not only an important American tradition but a powerful signal to all Long Islanders that we are finally back," Curran said. "I am proud of our residents for all of their sacrifice and hard work and look forward to celebrating with everyone in style."

Besides the Jovia credit union, the sponsors include Newsday, Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Captree Boatman's Association, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners, the governor's news release said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

Construction continues at UBS Arena, the future home
Season tickets sold out for Isles' new arena
John Ginnochio, 9, of East Rockaway, checks out
Oyster Bay Railroad Museum sets up in new, permanent digs
Police on the scene at the Bellmore LIRR
LIRR: Service restored on Babylon branch after person hit by train
Homes on South Washington Avenue and Charles Street
Centereach called the heart of LI, packed with shopping centers
Joseph Lopez said he decided to particpate in
In COVID-19 clinical trials, LIers help to move medicine forward
There is a lot of sunshine at Coopers
Forecast: Workweek to start with warm summer weather
Didn’t find what you were looking for?