Fourth of July fireworks returning to Jones Beach, Cuomo says

Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Jones Beach for the 2021 holiday celebration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again," Cuomo said in a news release.

At Jones Beach State Park, the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m., the release said. WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast music during the presentation. The show is included in the regular price of park admission.

The state Parks Department canceled the annual fireworks event last year as amid coronavirus pandemic concerns that made it unfeasible to welcome the large crowds that typically watch the displays.

George Gorman, regional director of Long Island state parks, predicted a crowd of 100,000 will attend. In 2019, the park was filled to its 200,000 capacity for the show, Gorman said at the time.

In a statement Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran applauded the return of the fireworks display.

"Jones Beach July 4th fireworks are not only an important American tradition but a powerful signal to all Long Islanders that we are finally back," Curran said. "I am proud of our residents for all of their sacrifice and hard work and look forward to celebrating with everyone in style."

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Besides the Jovia credit union, the sponsors include Newsday, Natural Heritage Trust, Foundation for Long Island State Parks Inc., Captree Boatman's Association, Connoisseur Media Long Island and J & B Restaurant Partners, the governor's news release said.