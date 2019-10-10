A fisherman was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon in the waters off Jones Beach State Park, Coast Guard officials said.

The man had been fishing in the west end area of Jones Beach State Park around 2:20 p.m. when he fell off a jetty, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

First responders performed CPR on the man who was taken to a local hospital, the Coast Guard said.

The fisherman, who was not wearing a life vest, was found by the Coast Guard, members of the Nassau Police Marine Bureau and the Merrick Fire Department, officials said.

The status of the man was not immediately known Thursday evening.

Nassau Police referred questions to New York State Parks Police, which did not respond to a request for comment.