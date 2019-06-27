TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Washed up boat at Jones Beach State Park gets hauled away

The old, wooden fishing boat that washed ashore at Wantagh’s Jones Beach State Park was hauled away on Thursday. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
It’s an ignominious end after all, for the old, wooden fishing boat that washed ashore at Wantagh’s Jones Beach State Park.

Two front-end loaders and one “grasper” began the process of hauling away the 40-foot-long Roger Ventures on Thursday morning.

The boat, whose well-polished and varnished interior reveals it once was well-cared for, was bound for the Carolinas when it repeatedly broke free from its tow, came ashore just east of Field 6 on June 9.

Though state officials pondered reusing it after its owner abandoned it, that did not prove feasible.

“It’s cost-prohibitive to haul it off the beach," said George Gorman, regional director for Long Island in the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

The boat's ultimate destination was not immediately known. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

