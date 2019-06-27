It’s an ignominious end after all, for the old, wooden fishing boat that washed ashore at Wantagh’s Jones Beach State Park.

Two front-end loaders and one “grasper” began the process of hauling away the 40-foot-long Roger Ventures on Thursday morning.

The boat, whose well-polished and varnished interior reveals it once was well-cared for, was bound for the Carolinas when it repeatedly broke free from its tow, came ashore just east of Field 6 on June 9.

Though state officials pondered reusing it after its owner abandoned it, that did not prove feasible.

“It’s cost-prohibitive to haul it off the beach," said George Gorman, regional director for Long Island in the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

The boat's ultimate destination was not immediately known.