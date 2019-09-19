TODAY'S PAPER
Lawyer: Lido Beach teen charged in stabbing death was aspiring hip-hop artist

A family photo of Tyler Flach taken for

A family photo of Tyler Flach taken for his graduation from Long Beach High School in 2018. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Edward Sapone

By Michael O'Keeffe and Nicole Fuller michael.okeeffe@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com
The video posted on YouTube last month is standard hip-hop fare: BabyTy smokes, flashes cash and bounces up and down with his friends on a glorious summer day on Pine Avenue in Long Beach. One kid pops a wheelie on his bicycle. 

“He wanna fight, we can fight, he wanna shoot, we can shoot,” BabyTy says in the video for “When the Trap Call.”

BabyTy — Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach — was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, three days after Nassau County prosecutors said the aspiring hip-hop artist plunged a knife into the chest of Khaseen Morris, 16, of Oceanside during a fight sparked by a dispute over a girl. 

Flach’s attorney, Edward Sapone of Garden City, said the hip-hop hopeful’s music career appeared to be taking off — until this week. 

"Recently, he caught the attention of a notable music producer, who met with him to take him on as a client, and then this happened,” Sapone said, referring to the arrest.

Nassau police said Flach stabbed Morris on Monday in the parking lot of an Oceanside strip mall, while dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their phones instead of assisting the victim. Flach pleaded not guilty Thursday during an arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead in front of Judge Gary M. Carlton, who ordered him held without bail. 

Sapone said Flach enrolled in Nassau Community College after graduating from Long Beach High School in 2018.

"He is pursuing a career in music, so he immediately matriculated as a student of Nassau County Community College, majoring in business and music sound engineering,” the attorney said. 

Authorities said Flach had a criminal record that included arrests for assault last May and possession of a controlled substance earlier this month. 

But Sapone said Flach’s criminal record doesn’t tell the whole story about his client. He said Flach has "an excellent voice with a large following of fans" on both social media and in the community. 

The teen comes from a “solid, hard-working family,” the attorney said. HIs parents are divorced, and Flach lives with his mother in Lido Beach. Flach’s father splits his time between Israel and New York.

Sapone said Flach's mother came to the courthouse to support her son, but didn't come inside for the arraignment due to security concerns raised by court officers. 

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

