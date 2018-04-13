TODAY'S PAPER
District: Seaford middle schooler had plastic flare gun

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A student at the Seaford Middle School brought a plastic flare gun onto school grounds Friday morning, but it was confiscated before the student entered the building, officials said.

“At no time was there a threat to any student or staff member,” Schools Superintendent Adele V. Pecora said in an advisory to parents and guardians.

She said other students saw the plastic gun and alerted building administration.

The student will be disciplined under the district’s code of conduct, she said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

