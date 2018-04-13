A student at the Seaford Middle School brought a plastic flare gun onto school grounds Friday morning, but it was confiscated before the student entered the building, officials said.

“At no time was there a threat to any student or staff member,” Schools Superintendent Adele V. Pecora said in an advisory to parents and guardians.

She said other students saw the plastic gun and alerted building administration.

The student will be disciplined under the district’s code of conduct, she said.