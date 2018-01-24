TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Village police report: Few serious crimes, but car thefts an issue

Floral Park had three reported rapes and no homicides from 2012 to 2017, and five auto thefts last year, according to statistics.

Floral Park police released a report on crime

Floral Park police released a report on crime in the village, seen on Jan. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Statistics released this month from Floral Park’s police department show that violent crime has remained flat for the past six years and that burglaries and other property crimes are on the decline.

Police Commissioner Stephen McAllister presented 2017 crime data to the village board on Jan. 16. The numbers detail reported incidents dating to 2012, ranging from violent crimes — including rape, homicides and aggravated assault — to property crimes such as robbery, larceny and auto theft.

Regarding the latter, McAllister said incidents could be reduced if residents would simply lock their car doors.

“People feel safe here, so they’ll leave their [car] doors unlocked,” McAllister said. “Unfortunately, people will take advantage of you having your door unlocked.”

Between 2012 and 2017, Floral Park reported three cases of rape and no homicides. In 2017, the village reported five auto thefts, one aggravated assault, seven robberies and seven burglaries.

Mayor Dominick Longobardi said that the village board and McAllister have emphasized officer training in recent years and that the emphasis is starting to pay off. The data reflects why “Floral Park is consistently rated as one of the safest places to live in New York,” Longobardi said.

The report shows that the village had 29 larcenies in 2017, down from 42 in 2016.

Larcenies remain the only double-digit reported crime in the village, which McAllister said is due in part to thefts from residents’ vehicles. He noted that eight months ago, a man walked through one neighborhood stealing items from unlocked cars.

McAllister also said there are more larcenies in the village because of the police department’s “catchall category” for incidents, ranging from thefts at CVS to stolen cellphones.

“Let’s say you’re sitting on a park bench and you sit something down, and then you’re distracted and look away and someone takes your property,” McAllister said. “That counts as larceny.”

He added that reducing incidents in that crime category requires residents to consistently lock their vehicles. Marc Mullen, president of Floral Park’s West End Civic Association, agreed.

“We have a highly trained police force, but they can’t be on every corner at every hour,” Mullen said.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Serious erosion during an early January winter storm Town eyes ways to fight erosion, water pollution
Shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store Official: Toys R Us plans to close 4 LI stores by mid-April
The driver of a Jeep hit a utility Out-of-control Jeep knocks down pole, cops say
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, seen here on Nov. 1600: Mueller probe focuses on Trump’s FBI moves
An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers $850,000 Hamptons property comes with 2 homes
It will be sunny and relatively cold Wednesday, Forecast: Sunny and dry, about 40 today on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE