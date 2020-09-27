TODAY'S PAPER
Floral Park businesses destroyed, damaged in fire, officials say

Firefighters battle a blaze Sunday morning on Covert

Firefighters battle a blaze Sunday morning on Covert Avenue in Floral Park. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
A fire early Sunday in Floral Park destroyed or severely damaged several businesses along Covert Avenue, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

It took firefighters more than four hours to bring the fire under control, said Nassau Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Twenty-three fire departments responded to the initial call at 6:32 a.m. of a fire at Park Place Restaurant, located at 41 Covert Avenue.

One firefighter who responded to the blaze was treated at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, and is in stable condition.

Six businesses sustained major damage or were destroyed, while 4 others were damaged by smoke, according to Uttaro. A private residence also had smoke damage.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal Investigators office and the Nassau County Police Department's Arson and Bomb Squad units also are investigating.

"The fire department was met with a well-advanced fire on arrival, and due to old construction, spread rapidly to the adjoining" sites, Uttaro said.

On Twitter, Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin described a "heartbreaking morning in Floral Park as many restaurant and shop owners along Covert Avenue found their businesses and livelihoods destroyed by a devastating fire."

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

