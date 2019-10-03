Floral Park officials propose law limiting leaf blower use

Officials in Floral Park have proposed a local law to restrict the hours commercial landscapers can use gas-powered leaf blowers in the village.

A public hearing on the proposed law is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Village Hall.

The regulation was proposed because the trustees find the gas-powered equipment “unreasonably annoys, disturbs and endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace and safety of others” and “is deemed to create a public nuisance,” according to the drafted law.

The proposed law would apply only to commercial landscapers.

Under the proposal, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers would be allowed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays, the proposed hours are between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The equipment would be prohibited on Sundays and holidays.

Floral Park is not the first municipality in North Hempstead Town to try to limit the equipment’s use.

Town officials had tried to approve a partial ban on gas-powered landscaping equipment following complaints from residents about the tools’ noise and pollution. But opposition from landscapers pushed the town to revise its plan. The adopted law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, bars commercial use of the equipment between June 15 and Sept. 15.