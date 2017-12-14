TODAY'S PAPER
Floral Park police chief’s name cleared after inquiry

Floral Park Police Commissioner Stephen McAllister speaks at

Floral Park Police Commissioner Stephen McAllister speaks at a news conference on May 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By KHRISTOPHER BROOKS khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
Officials in Floral Park said they cleared their police chief of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation into whether he engaged in unethical behavior. 

Stephen McAllister’s name was mentioned in November during testimony in a federal corruption case in Manhattan. Jona Rechnitz, a donor to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign, said McAllister was on a plane with prostitutes that took former NYPD chiefs to a college football game in Miami in 2013. McAllister retired from the NYPD in 2009 and joined Floral Park’s police department in 2010

