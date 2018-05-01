Floral Park officials have renewed the employment contract for the village’s police commissioner, who has been named in court documents related to a federal corruption trial in Manhattan.

The board on April 2 agreed to continue Stephen McAllister’s contract for another two years, at an annual salary of $245,000. McAllister, 55, became commissioner in 2010 after retiring in 2009 from the NYPD as an inspector in the office of the deputy commissioner of operations.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District in Manhattan filed court documents on April 28 naming McAllister and nine other men as part of an alleged larger corruption scheme that involved James Grant, a former NYPD inspector, and Jeremy Reichberg, a former campaign donor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Prosecutors allege that McAllister interfered three times with an arrest of someone Reichberg was connected to.

The documents state that there was “interference with multiple arrests of an associate of Reichberg, including by Stephen McAllister, on or about the following dates: February 16, 2014; October 28, 2015; and December 16, 2015.”

Other court documents also allege that Reichberg gave McAllister bribery gifts.

McAllister has not been charged with any crime and has maintained his innocence throughout the court proceedings.

McAllister was the subject of an internal investigation by Floral Park last November after his name was mentioned in a different federal corruption case. Jona Rechnitz, another donor to de Blasio’s campaign, said McAllister was on a plane with prostitutes that took former NYPD chiefs to a college football game in Miami in 2013.

Floral Park officials eventually cleared McAllister of any wrongdoing.

The village board will meet May 1 at 8 p.m. It will be the first meeting since McAllister’s contract was renewed.

— With John Riley