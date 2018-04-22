The Village of Flower Hill is proposing restrictions on residential light displays that include charging fees and requiring a permit.

The proposed amendments to the village’s lighting and exhibition laws follow a conflict between the village and a homeowner whose neighbors have expressed concerns at board meetings about his annual Christmas lights display.

“Residents have spoken to us about landscape and security lighting on residential and commercial properties shining into homes, excessive density of lighting on properties and a temporary lighting display that draws large audiences,” village Deputy Mayor Brian Herrington said.

Bob Young, a Sunnyvale Road resident who began decorating for Christmas in 1996, believes his home prompted the lighting law proposal.

“This law is obviously directed only at me,” he said. “I’m the only one that fits the criteria they’re defining.”

When asked if the law was related to Young’s Christmas display, Herrington said “the village will not be commenting further on this proposal until the public hearing on May 7, at our regularly scheduled board meeting.”

Young’s light display, which includes synchronized blinking patterns and music, has attracted a crowd over the years, and some residents have complained about traffic from visitors.

The amendments would regulate where light displays are placed so they do not interfere with roads and other residents’ property, as well as what the village refers to as “exhibition lighting,” which are residential displays that draw a crowd.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

An exhibiton display is defined as an illuminated outdoor area in a residential zone that results in 20 or more people coming to view the area on at least three days in a 10-day period.

Exhibition lighting displays would require a permit, a fee of $100 per day the lights are on, and restrict its operation from 5 to 9 p.m. daily.

Neighbor Carol Kronenberg credits the village with trying to mitigate any problems.

“[Young] does a beautiful display, but if you live on the block it’s hard,” Kronenberg said. “The town has been working with us on traffic regulation. I think it’s going OK.”

Young said he and village officials have had nonbinding agreements in the past to minimize traffic congestion, including making Sunnyvale Road a one-way street for the season, imposing parking laws, and hiring traffic workers to regulate cars that stop to see the display.

And during the 2017-2018 holiday season, Young said he limited the hours he operated his lights and restricted music to weekends and holidays between Thanksgiving and after New Year’s.

Young said he was not directly notified of the proposal. “I will ignore the law if they attempt to do this, but I will let them know that I’m gonna raise hell about it if they continue,” he said.

A public hearing to discuss the proposed lighting and exhibition laws will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the May 7 village board meeting.