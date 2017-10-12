The village of Flower Hill is considering regulating surveillance cameras in residential zones to protect privacy.
A hearing scheduled for Oct. 2 was adjourned to Nov. 6, pending further research, said Village Administrator Ronnie Shatzkamer.
The proposed local law intends to prohibit the installation and the use of an imaging device with “no legitimate purpose other than viewing or recording another person in an area of that person’s property.”
The village board of trustees will continue the discussion at next month’s meeting, scheduled for Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, located at 1 Bonnie Heights Rd., in Manhasset.
