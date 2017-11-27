Residents of Flower Hill who remove trees from their properties must replace it within a year under changes to the village code.

The Flower Hill board of trustees approved the change in local law at its Nov. 6 meeting.

Every tree removed must be replaced by a similar type of tree, according to the code.

In order to remove a tree, village residents now pay the village a $500 tree planting bond deposit, according to information on the village website. Under the changed law, residents who don’t replace the tree within a year as required can be issued a summons and the bond will be forfeited, officials said. The bond money would then be used by the village to plant a similar tree.

A permit from the village must be obtained before any tree can be removed, according to the website. Permit fees are $50 to remove a dead tree and $150 to remove a “live/viable” tree, according to the permit form on the website.

The village code sets specific violations for different types and sizes of trees that are removed illegally, with penalties ranging from $1,000 to $7,500.