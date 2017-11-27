TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 49° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 49° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Flower Hill village code now means remove a tree, replace a tree

By Christine Chung  christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Residents of Flower Hill who remove trees from their properties must replace it within a year under changes to the village code.

The Flower Hill board of trustees approved the change in local law at its Nov. 6 meeting.

Every tree removed must be replaced by a similar type of tree, according to the code.

In order to remove a tree, village residents now pay the village a $500 tree planting bond deposit, according to information on the village website. Under the changed law, residents who don’t replace the tree within a year as required can be issued a summons and the bond will be forfeited, officials said. The bond money would then be used by the village to plant a similar tree.

A permit from the village must be obtained before any tree can be removed, according to the website. Permit fees are $50 to remove a dead tree and $150 to remove a “live/viable” tree, according to the permit form on the website.

The village code sets specific violations for different types and sizes of trees that are removed illegally, with penalties ranging from $1,000 to $7,500.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Scene of a car crash at a new Car crashes into brand new Taco Bell, police say
Suffolk County police on scene of crash in Cops: Eastbound LIE service road reopened
Brian Hills, 41, was charged with animal SPCA: Dog owner charged with animal cruelty
Ronald O'Leary, 59, was arrested in the robbery Cops: Man robbed Chinese food deliveryman
Former Nassau County acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter Records: Ex-top cop gets $138G pension, $183G salary
A puppet of Jonas Smith who will be Puppet parade debuts on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE