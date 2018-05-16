The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined Frank M. Flower & Sons Inc.’s shellfish harvesting in Oyster Bay is covered under a “nationwide permit.”

In a letter to Flower dated Tuesday, the agency stated “an individual Department of the Army permit is not required” for the company. Instead, harvesting shellfish under set conditions is allowed under a “nationwide permit” for harvesting.

The Army Corps in the past has said Flower is covered under the nationwide permit. The letter cites conditions for Flower’s operations, including compliance with New York State Department of State requirements.

In March, the national environmental law organization Earth Justice notified Flower it intended to sue the company in federal court to stop the mechanical harvesting technique the company uses unless it obtains a federal permit to conduct such operations. The environmental group alleged in a letter to Flower that the company has not been covered under the nationwide permit since at least April 2012.

Earth Justice attorney Christopher Amato said Wednesday the group still plans to sue because Flower lacks full state authorization. The Army Corps letter states the nationwide permit does “not obviate the need to obtain other Federal, state, or local permits, approvals, or authorizations required by law.”

James Cammarata, the attorney for Flower, has said the company obtained all required state and federal permits.