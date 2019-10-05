TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Worker killed in forklift accident at warehouse in Roosevelt

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Hempstead man died Thursday after he was struck by a forklift while at his job, Nassau County police said.

Jose Pineda, 50, was “accidentally struck by a forklift causing him to suffer multiple trauma injuries,” police said in a statement Friday.

Pineda was working in a warehouse at Long Island Wholesale Beverage, 345 Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt, when the accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., officials said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The investigation into Pineda’s death was ongoing, officials said.

