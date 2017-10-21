Hempstead Town officials Saturday dedicated a North Bellmore street in honor of a longtime resident and New York City firefighter who died of illnesses contracted at Ground Zero after 9/11.

Steven Sorger, an FDNY lieutenant, spent months clearing rubble and searching for the missing following the 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, said his brother, Patrick Sorger.

His efforts there left him with the lung and heart ailments that forced him to retire one year later, said his brother, 59, of North Bellmore.

“It was a heartbreak for him,” Patrick Sorger said. Firefighting “was really all he lived for.”

Steven Sorger died of complications from lung and heart disease on March 11, his brother said. His death meant the departure of a longtime resident from Waltoffer Avenue in North Bellmore, where the Sorger family moved in 1956, and where Steven lived until his death at the age of 62, his brother said.

The corner of Waltoffer and Washington avenues now bears the commemorative sign “Lt. Steven Sorger Avenue.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We wanted to honor his heroism,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony J. Santino said of Sorger.

“It’s just very sad that, 16 years later, we are still losing people to the effects of the terrorist attacks,” Santino said.

With the sign in place, the supervisor said, “his memory, his sacrifice, his courage will live on for generations to come.”