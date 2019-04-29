TODAY'S PAPER
Fire collapses roof at Francesco's Bakery in Hicksville, official says

One Hicksville firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, a fire official said.

A late-night fire broke out at a Hicksville bakery on Sunday, collapsing the roof and injuring a firefighter, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal. (Credit: Paul Mazza)

By Chau Lam and Ellen Yan
A late-night fire broke out at a Hicksville bakery on Sunday, collapsing the roof and injuring a firefighter, an official said.

The 911 call for the fire at Francesco’s Bakery at 640 S. Broadway came in at 11:27 p.m., said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

The bakery's roof was a "total collapse," Uttaro said. The cause of the fire was undetermined. 

Nine mutual aid fire departments and the Bethpage Fire Department sent 75 firefighters to the scene, Uttaro said. One Hicksville firefighter was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for minor smoke inhalation. 

The fire was under control at about 3 a.m., said a dispatcher from the Bethpage Fire Department.

Francesco Guerrieri, the bakery's owner, told News 12 Long Island that an employee alerted him to the fire. 

"It's heartbreaking," Guerrieri said at the scene. "I've got a lot of customers I have to tend to this weekend."

He said he was thankful that the bakery had another location in North Massapequa.

"We'll do what we have to do," Guerrieri said.

Antonio Guerrieri, his son, also spoke to News 12 Long Island at the scene. 

"It's unreal," he said. "I can't even put the words together." 

The family's goal is to rebuild "as soon as possible," Antonio Guerrieri said.

All operations will be moved to the North Massapequa location, they said. They urged customers with questions to contact them at 516-541-1166.

By Chau Lam and Ellen Yan

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

