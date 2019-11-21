Nassau police are asking for the public's help in finding a UPS driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Franklin Square and then drove away.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old woman was walking at the intersection of Langdon Street and Doris Avenue. The UPS truck struck her and was last seen headed north on Doris Avenue, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition, officials said late Wednesday night.

Police urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.