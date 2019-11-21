TODAY'S PAPER
UPS driver hit pedestrian in Franklin Square and didn't stop, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau police are asking for the public's help in finding a UPS driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Franklin Square and then drove away.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old woman was walking at the intersection of Langdon Street and Doris Avenue. The UPS truck struck her and was last seen headed north on Doris Avenue, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition, officials said late Wednesday night.

Police urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

