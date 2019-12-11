Nassau police seek the public’s help in finding a man who they said offered a teen girl money in an attempt to lure her into his car in Franklin Square on Wednesday morning.

The 14-year-old student was walking to school about 7:20 a.m. on Center Drive when a man driving an older model Toyota Corolla approached the girl, police said. The driver showed the girl some money and tried to lure the teen into the car, police said.

The girl fled and police were notified, officials said. The man drove away eastbound on Center Drive, police said.

The driver is described as in his mid-30s with dark hair worn braided. He weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.