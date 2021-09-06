A man and woman face multiple charges after each violently resisted Nassau cops' attempts to arrest them in Franklin Square as part of a narcotics investigation, police said.

Joseph Betz, 31, of Franklin Square, and Nicolette Cicchetti, 30, of North Valley Stream, were both eventually taken into custody Sunday night and charged as part of Operation Natalie, a Nassau initiative to fight the county's opioid crisis, police said.

Detectives were conducting an investigation Sunday in the Franklin Square area that led them to the Bernice Road home of Betz, police said.

Investigators observed Betz leave his home Sunday and get into his black 2021Chevy Camaro. Detectives pulled Betz over at the intersection of Ferngate Drive and Seminole Road, and as they approached the vehicle, he accelerated backward at a high rate of speed and struck a tree, according to police. Betz continued to accelerate in reverse and struck a parked Ford Explorer, police said.

As the detectives again approached the vehicle, he accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, police said, forcing them to leap out of the way to avoid being struck.

Betz then ran back inside his house where detectives encountered him at the top of the stairs. As police attempted to place Betz into custody he began kicking and punching the detectives, authorities said. During the altercation, Betz and three detectives fell down the stairs before he was taken into custody, police said.

While in the house, police observed assorted pills, powders and drug packaging materials in plain sight in Betz’ room and found Cicchetti hiding under the bed, authorities said. She refused verbal commands to come out and violently resisted before eventually being arrested, police said.

Betz was charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree attempted assault, three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident.

Cicchetti faces five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Three detectives were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, but police had released no information on their conditions Monday night.

Betz's arraignment was adjourned Monday and he remained in custody on bail of $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Cicchetti was also scheduled to appear in court Monday but additional information was not immediately available.