16 Oyster Bay beaches and pools will have free sunscreen provided

By Ted Phillips
Free sunscreen will be provided at 16 Oyster Bay beaches and pools this year under an agreement between the town and sponsors.

Northwell Health hospitals at Syosset and Plainview will provide the lotion dispensers, hold skin cancer screenings in cooperation with the town and provide skin cancer information. The town board approved the three-year agreement at its April 16 meeting.

Long Beach-based Creative Advertising Concepts, Inc. and Northwell Health submitted a joint proposal to the town in response to a solicitation. The town selected the Northwell/Creative Advertising Concepts proposal from among three respondents.

The sponsors will provide and maintain the lotion dispensaries to the town at no cost but will include the Oyster Bay logo on the dispensers.

The advertising company and health care organization entered into a similar agreement with Huntington and Northwell’s Huntington hospital last year, Northwell spokeswoman Alexandra Zendrian said in an email.

