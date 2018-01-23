TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Freeport appoints a former trustee to fill board vacancy

William White Jr. will serve the remaining term of Debra Mulé, who was elected in November to the Nassau County Legislature.

William H. White Jr., seen on Aug. 30,

William H. White Jr., seen on Aug. 30, 2011, was appointed Monday to the Freeport village board. Photo Credit: William H. White Jr., seen on Aug. 30, 2011, was appointed Monday to the Freeport village board.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

William H. White Jr. was appointed this week to the Freeport Board of Trustees to take the seat of newly elected Nassau Legis. Debra Mulé, Mayor Robert Kennedy said.

White, 62, was appointed to the board in 1998 and ran for the seat in subsequent elections. He stepped down in April 2015 after serving as deputy mayor for two years and Mulé took his seat following that election. He is a registered Republican but said the board works in a bipartisan manner.

The term expires following the March 2019 elections. White, who was appointed Monday, said he would not run again. The part-time position pays $19,500 a year.

“I thought long and hard about it because I left the board because I wanted to slow down a little bit,” said White, a partner in the Freeport-based insurance company White & Re’ Agency. “I thought it was the right thing to do for the village.”

White had been the deputy chairman of the village’s Zoning Board for 13 years before his original trustee appointment.

“Trustee White was and will be a great asset to the community and current board,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I am glad to serve the residents of Freeport with Bill, and look forward to making Freeport a better place to work and live.”

White’s father, William H. White Sr., previously served as a village mayor.

Mulé was elected to the county legislature in November to replace new County Executive Laura Curran, and originally thought she could hold on to both positions. The Nassau County Charter, however, forbids legislators from holding other public offices so she resigned the village seat.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Board members Edward A. Ambrosino, left, Town approves raises for 18 council staff
Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in prestigious science contest
30,000 solar panels in Albuquerque, N.M. are shown Janison: New Trump tariffs face a test
Lt. Cara Trimboli has sued the county alleging Lieutenant alleges discrimination in federal lawsuit
Joseph Percoco, right, and his attorney Barry Bohrer Prosecutor: Percoco used power to ‘betray’ state
An artist's rendering of the proposed new library. Petition seeks to cancel $33.5M library bond vote
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE