The Village of Freeport has put the finishing touches on a $7 million electric power line upgrade that will help protect ratepayers of the municipal utility against future outages like those caused by superstorm Sandy.

The new power lines are now buried 50 feet under Freeport Creek, encompassing some 1,200 feet across. There are three new concrete vaults to secure some 25,000 additional feet of cable, Mayor Robert Kennedy said. Previously, the cables were on the seabed.

The work was done primarily by outside contractors working with the Freeport Electric utility's own crews, some 30 workers in all, during the past five months.

“It was a pretty big job,” Kennedy said.

Some 4,000 Freeport ratepayers, of its 12,000 customers, were impacted by outages during Sandy, which struck Oct. 29, 2012. Since then the utility has removed all substations in flood-prone areas and replaced them with new 13,000-volt overhead lines.

The Freeport Channel Crossing Electrical Improvements Project was developed through the NY Rising program with funding through a Governor's Office of Storm Recovery grant. Kennedy, the governor's office and Freeport Electric chief Al Livingston will discuss the work on Tuesday.

Freeport Electric has also installed a new emergency outage management system that automatically tells the utility where and when outages strike so it can restore service more quickly. The utility is working on a microgrid, with a new 5-megawatt generator out of the flood zone, to return service to critical functions like police, fire, emergency medical service, banks and gas stations after an outage.