A Freeport man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl in the village earlier this month while driving for a car service, Nassau police said.

Eudy MejiaMejia, 30, faces charges of attempted rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau police said in a news release.

About 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, the girl called a car service to drive her home to Freeport. MejiaMejia picked the teen up in a Toyota Highlander, according to police.

Before getting to her home, Mejia Mejia stopped the Highlander and "leaned back towards the victim and asked for a kiss while he took her cell phone from her," police said in a news release.

The teen, who was sitting in a backseat, attempted to escape, police said, but MejiaMejia accelerated the Highlander. He then parked, locked the doors and "began touching the victim’s private areas and then proceeded to … force himself on her."

"The victim was able to grab a plastic bottle from the center console, which she used to strike the victim, enabling her to grab her things and escape," police said in the news release. The teen ran to her home and called 911.

Police said MejiaMejia was found and arrested without incident.

Bail was set by Nassau County District Court Judge David Levine at $250,000 bond, $125,000 cash, or $1.25 million partially secured bond. MejiaMejia received a stay-away order of protection. It's not immediately known if he posted bail.

His attorney, Daniel D'Lugoff, of the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, could not immediately be reached for comment. MejiaMejia is set to return to First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday.